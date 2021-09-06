6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado

Birthday Club
By Lindsey Grewe and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A little girl was killed over the weekend in an accident on a ride at a Colorado amusement park.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs confirmed the fatal incident in a social media post Sunday night, stating it occurred in the Haunted Mine Drop, KKTV reported. The park did not elaborate further.

“Authorities and emergency personnel have been dispatched and an investigation is in progress. Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” the park said.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim was a 6-year-old vacationing with her family from Colorado Springs. She has not been identified at this time.

“Identity of the child is being withheld to give the family time to notify additional family members,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the park website, the Haunted Mine Drop sends riders plummeting 110 feet inside Iron Mountain. Riders must be 46 inches, or 3-foot-10, to get on.

The park is closed Monday and Tuesday while the investigation continues.

“We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers,” the park said in an alert on its website.

