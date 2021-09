EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Nearly 2 inches of rain fell between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Evansville Regional Airport recorded 1.96″. The week ahead will be mostly sunny and dry with daily highs in the low to middle 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Humidity levels will remain at a comfortable level through the week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.