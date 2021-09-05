Birthday Club
Labor Day celebration returns to Gibson County following last year’s cancellation

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Labor Day celebrations are back in full swing this weekend in Gibson County.

The celebration is being held at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton, and it’s slated to continue until Monday.

Attendees can take part in multiple fun activities, such as free carnival rides, a demolition derby, food booths and much more.

This year’s event comes after the celebration was canceled last year due to COVID-19, aside from a small parade.

Labor Day celebration returns to Gibson County following last year’s cancellation
River City Pride Festival and Parade canceled this year due to rising COVID concerns
‘All the Cool Kids’ performs at Friday After 5, ending summer season on high note
