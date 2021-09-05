Evansville man taken to hospital after stabbing
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Evansville on Saturday night.
Police went to Pollack Avenue just before midnight.
When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Adam Wiggins with a cut on his right arm.
The police applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and took Wiggins to the hospital.
Police say he was uncooperative and did not want to press charges.
