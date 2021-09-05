Ellis Park closes out 2021 summer meet

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday saw another exciting season of horse racing at Ellis Park come to a close, as the track held its final day of racing in the 2021 summer meet.

There was no drama to be had in the owner, trainer and jockey standings, though.

Calumet Farm took home top ownership group honors, while Brad Cox won his second straight training title. Meanwhile, Brian Hernandez Jr. won Ellis Park’s top jockey award.

Hernandez Jr. finished the meet with 28 wins, and over $1 million in earnings.

The Kentucky racing circuit now moves south to Franklin for the Kentucky Downs all-turf meet.

