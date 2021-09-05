Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ellis Park closes out 2021 summer meet

Cox, Hernandez Jr. headline meet title winners
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday saw another exciting season of horse racing at Ellis Park come to a close, as the track held its final day of racing in the 2021 summer meet.

There was no drama to be had in the owner, trainer and jockey standings, though.

Calumet Farm took home top ownership group honors, while Brad Cox won his second straight training title. Meanwhile, Brian Hernandez Jr. won Ellis Park’s top jockey award.

Hernandez Jr. finished the meet with 28 wins, and over $1 million in earnings.

The Kentucky racing circuit now moves south to Franklin for the Kentucky Downs all-turf meet.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Head
Police: Man tries to gouge out victim’s eyes during beating
Police identify driver killed in single-car crash in Owensboro
One person had to be flown to the hospital after a short pursuit in Perry County on Friday...
Sheriff’s Office: Driver hospitalized due to possible overdose following pursuit in Perry Co.
Evansville police respond to shooting outside Sportsman's on West Franklin Street.
Suspect arrested after shooting outside Evansville bar
Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers

Latest News

Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers
HS Girls Soccer: Owensboro vs. Henderson Co.
HS Girls Soccer: Owensboro vs. Henderson Co.
3rd Round Highlights: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
3rd Round Highlights: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers