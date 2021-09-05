Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Cell phone charger blamed in Morganfield fire

Cell phone charger starts fire
Cell phone charger starts fire(Rick Millikan)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials in Morganfield say an adult and three children had smoke inhalation because of a fire just after 12 a.m. Sunday.

All four people made it outside, after they were alerted by smoke detectors.

Officials say the homeowner was able to extinguish the fire before crews arrived.

They say the fire started with a cell phone charger which was plugged in but not charging a phone.

Officials say these type fires happen frequently.

They say luckily, there were smoke detectors and a fire extinguisher. Otherwise, there could been a tragic ending.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Head
Police: Man tries to gouge out victim’s eyes during beating
Police identify driver killed in single-car crash in Owensboro
One person had to be flown to the hospital after a short pursuit in Perry County on Friday...
Sheriff’s Office: Driver hospitalized due to possible overdose following pursuit in Perry Co.
Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers
Evansville police respond to shooting outside Sportsman's on West Franklin Street.
Suspect arrested after shooting outside Evansville bar

Latest News

Police lights.
Cat believed to be burned to death
3 shot in 2 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers