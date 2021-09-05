Cell phone charger blamed in Morganfield fire

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials in Morganfield say an adult and three children had smoke inhalation because of a fire just after 12 a.m. Sunday.

All four people made it outside, after they were alerted by smoke detectors.

Officials say the homeowner was able to extinguish the fire before crews arrived.

They say the fire started with a cell phone charger which was plugged in but not charging a phone.

Officials say these type fires happen frequently.

They say luckily, there were smoke detectors and a fire extinguisher. Otherwise, there could been a tragic ending.

