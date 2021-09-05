Cat believed to be burned to death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

They were called to the 100 block of N. Ninth Ave. late Saturday afternoon.

A woman told officers she found the burnt carcass of a cat, and believed she knew who did it.

She says she saw a man burning something a few nights before.

Officers say they were not able to find the man.

Anyone with information, should call Evansville Police.

