Cat believed to be burned to death

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

They were called to the 100 block of N. Ninth Ave. late Saturday afternoon.

A woman told officers she found the burnt carcass of a cat, and believed she knew who did it.

She says she saw a man burning something a few nights before.

Officers say they were not able to find the man.

Anyone with information, should call Evansville Police.

