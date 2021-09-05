Birthday Club
Boating tips for Labor Day weekend

By Jessica Costello
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parts of the Tri-State are expecting some rain this Labor Day weekend, but there might be some good time to get your boat out on the river.

It’s always a good time, especially on long weekends, for some reminders on how to be safe if you’re going out on a boat.

“Well for this weekend, I would say probably the most important thing is the water levels,” Captain J.C. Warren with the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department said.

That’s the biggest piece of advice fire officials can give people if they’re planning on getting their boat out this Labor Day weekend.

“Because of the hurricanes that have hit the south, it’s causing the water levels to rise drastically,” Captain Warren said.

Officials say to use common sense before hitting the water, and to be cautious of changing conditions.

“Any time we have adverse conditions - strong storms that cause, even in our own yards, limbs to fall, trees to fall - well, that happens especially on the river banks,” Captain Warren said. “Once the water levels start to go down, then they start to settle at the bottom of the river. Well, as all that water churns back up, with the rising levels, then it brings all that stuff back to the surface.”

Safety officials also advise being on the lookout for fast-flowing water. They say if people get caught in a fast current, it could cause undercurrents and be a dangerous situation for swimmers and boaters.

“And then really just the weather in general, it may be nice and sunny at the beginning of the day but that afternoon you may have storms coming in and if you don’t keep an eye on the weather, you may be in a real bad situation after,” Captain Warren said.

Officials say to always remember that every person in the boat needs a Coast Guard-approved life jacket and anyone driving the boat needs to be sober.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

