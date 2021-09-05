Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

3rd Round Highlights: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

By Aaron Hancock and Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Highlights from the third round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at Victoria National Golf Course on Saturday.

Check out the current overall standings listed below:

1: Trey Mullinax (-14)

2: Joseph Bramlett (-13)

3: John Huh (-12)

T4: Lee Hodges (-11)

T4: Hayden Buckley (-11)

T6: Tommy Gainey (-9)

T6: Michael Gligic (-9)

T6: Max McGreevy (-9)

T9: Austin Cook (-8)

T9: Sahith Theegala (-8)

T9: Justin Lower (-8)

T9: Matthias Schwab (-8)

T9: Joshua Creel (-8)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Head
Police: Man tries to gouge out victim’s eyes during beating
Police identify driver killed in single-car crash in Owensboro
One person had to be flown to the hospital after a short pursuit in Perry County on Friday...
Sheriff’s Office: Driver hospitalized due to possible overdose following pursuit in Perry Co.
Evansville police respond to shooting outside Sportsman's on West Franklin Street.
Suspect arrested after shooting outside Evansville bar
Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers

Latest News

HS Girls Soccer: Owensboro vs. Henderson Co.
HS Girls Soccer: Owensboro vs. Henderson Co.
HS Girls Soccer: Owensboro vs. Henderson Co.
HS Girls Soccer: Owensboro vs. Henderson Co.
3rd Round Highlights: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
3rd Round Highlights: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
3rd Round Highlights: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
3rd Round Highlights: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship