3rd Round Highlights: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Highlights from the third round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at Victoria National Golf Course on Saturday.
Check out the current overall standings listed below:
1: Trey Mullinax (-14)
2: Joseph Bramlett (-13)
3: John Huh (-12)
T4: Lee Hodges (-11)
T4: Hayden Buckley (-11)
T6: Tommy Gainey (-9)
T6: Michael Gligic (-9)
T6: Max McGreevy (-9)
T9: Austin Cook (-8)
T9: Sahith Theegala (-8)
T9: Justin Lower (-8)
T9: Matthias Schwab (-8)
T9: Joshua Creel (-8)
