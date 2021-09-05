3rd Round Highlights: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Highlights from the third round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at Victoria National Golf Course on Saturday.

Check out the current overall standings listed below:

1: Trey Mullinax (-14)

2: Joseph Bramlett (-13)

3: John Huh (-12)

T4: Lee Hodges (-11)

T4: Hayden Buckley (-11)

T6: Tommy Gainey (-9)

T6: Michael Gligic (-9)

T6: Max McGreevy (-9)

T9: Austin Cook (-8)

T9: Sahith Theegala (-8)

T9: Justin Lower (-8)

T9: Matthias Schwab (-8)

T9: Joshua Creel (-8)

