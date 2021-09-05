3 shot in 2 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating two early morning shootings.

One happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of West 2nd Street.

Police say they found two men near a parked car, both with multiple gunshot wounds.

They say one of the men died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say there was a separate shooting a few hours earlier. They say around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a man showed up at the hospital with a single gunshot wound.

Officers say the injury appears to be non-life-threatening.

They believe he was shot while driving on Scherm Road.

Anyone with any information about either shooting should call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

