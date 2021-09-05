Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

3 shot in 2 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating two early morning shootings.

One happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of West 2nd Street.

Police say they found two men near a parked car, both with multiple gunshot wounds.

They say one of the men died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say there was a separate shooting a few hours earlier. They say around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a man showed up at the hospital with a single gunshot wound.

Officers say the injury appears to be non-life-threatening.

They believe he was shot while driving on Scherm Road.

Anyone with any information about either shooting should call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Head
Police: Man tries to gouge out victim’s eyes during beating
Police identify driver killed in single-car crash in Owensboro
One person had to be flown to the hospital after a short pursuit in Perry County on Friday...
Sheriff’s Office: Driver hospitalized due to possible overdose following pursuit in Perry Co.
Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers
Evansville police respond to shooting outside Sportsman's on West Franklin Street.
Suspect arrested after shooting outside Evansville bar

Latest News

Cell phone charger starts fire
Cell phone charger blamed in Morganfield fire
Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers
River City Pride Festival and Parade canceled this year due to rising COVID concerns
River City Pride Festival and Parade canceled this year due to rising COVID concerns