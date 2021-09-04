Showers, Clearing Sunday P.M.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures remain below normal for the month of September after a sweltering end to August. A slow-moving cold front will usher in decent chances for showers and thunderstorms through early Sunday.

Sunday, showers along with scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Clearing skies and breezy during the afternoon with high temps in the upper 70s. Sunday night, clear and cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Labor Day, mostly sunny along with comfortable afternoon humidity. High temps in the low to mid-80s. Monday night, clear skies with lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and hotter along with higher humidity. High temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees.

