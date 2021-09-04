Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Driver hospitalized due to possible overdose following pursuit in Perry Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person had to be flown to the hospital after a short pursuit in Perry County.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a dangerous driver on Interstate 64 around 5:41 p.m. Friday. Deputies say the vehicle eventually blew a tire and obstructed traffic.

Deputies caught up to the vehicle near mile marker 74, but they say the driver refused to stop.

The chase ultimately came to an end at the intersection of State Road 145.

Shortly after the traffic stop, deputies say they saw the driver showing signs of a possible overdose.

We are told two doses of narcan were given before the suspect was flown to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, methamphetamine and other narcotics were found inside the vehicle.

Deputies say charges are currently pending.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville police respond to shooting outside Sportsman's on West Franklin Street.
Suspect arrested after shooting outside Evansville bar
As of Thursday, Kendra James was still hooked up to a ventilator.
Boonville teen in medically-induced coma due to COVID-19
Driver dies after single car crash in Owensboro
Newburgh fire
Crews fight Newburgh structure fire
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 5K new COVID cases, 4 new area deaths

Latest News

‘All the Cool Kids’ performs at Friday After 5, ending summer season on high note
‘All the Cool Kids’ performs at Friday After 5, ending summer season on high note
The southbound lanes of Highway 41 were shutdown on Friday at the Highway 60 cloverleaf because...
SB 41 reopens in Henderson at US 60 cloverleaf after temporary closure
Crews fight Newburgh structure fire
Crews fight Newburgh structure fire
Suspect arrested after shooting outside Evansville bar
Suspect arrested after shooting outside Evansville bar