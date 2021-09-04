Sheriff’s Office: Driver hospitalized due to possible overdose following pursuit in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person had to be flown to the hospital after a short pursuit in Perry County.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a dangerous driver on Interstate 64 around 5:41 p.m. Friday. Deputies say the vehicle eventually blew a tire and obstructed traffic.

Deputies caught up to the vehicle near mile marker 74, but they say the driver refused to stop.

The chase ultimately came to an end at the intersection of State Road 145.

Shortly after the traffic stop, deputies say they saw the driver showing signs of a possible overdose.

We are told two doses of narcan were given before the suspect was flown to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, methamphetamine and other narcotics were found inside the vehicle.

Deputies say charges are currently pending.

