River City Pride Festival and Parade canceled this year due to rising COVID concerns

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus is causing more cancellations for Tri-State events.

Organizers with the River City Pride Festival and Parade announced Friday this year’s in-person festivities are canceled.

The event was scheduled to take place on October 23.

After consulting with local health officials, organizers say they decided it was in the best interest of the community to cancel this year’s event.

Organizers say part of the reasoning behind this decision was “the rise and seriousness of the COVID-19 variants,” expressing that safety is their top priority.

Event officials say they will make another announcement soon.

You can read the full statement about this year’s cancellation in the social media post below:

