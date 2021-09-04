Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida

By WPTV Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPTV) - As Louisiana continues to recover from unimaginable devastation from Ida, a dog rescue group is doing what it can to help care for the animals left behind.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Florida rescued more than a dozen dogs last weekend before the storm even hit.

“We have seen from past storms the devastation it can do and how these animals and shelters suffer with no power and no water and no animal supplies,” Lauree Simmons with the group said. “We always like to be proactive. We went up the day before the storm and helped clear out one shelter.”

The group went out again to rescue even more dogs after the storm hit.

“We took over 100 cases of water and 5,000 pounds of the animal supplies to five different rescues and two different shelters,” Simmons said. “We just wanted to make it easier for them to care for their pets so they can continue rebuilding and cleaning up their properties.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

The second round of dogs arrived from Louisiana Friday night and will be in quarantine for two weeks.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has more than 850 dogs on their property available for adoption.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville police respond to shooting outside Sportsman's on West Franklin Street.
Suspect arrested after shooting outside Evansville bar
As of Thursday, Kendra James was still hooked up to a ventilator.
Boonville teen in medically-induced coma due to COVID-19
Driver dies after single car crash in Owensboro
Newburgh fire
Crews fight Newburgh garage fire
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 5K new COVID cases, 4 new area deaths

Latest News

Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Dogs rescued after Hurricane Ida
Traffic Alert: SB 41 closed in Henderson at Highway 60 cloverleaf
SB 41 reopens in Henderson at US 60 cloverleaf after temporary closure
Suspect arrested after shooting outside Evansville bar
Suspect arrested after shooting outside Evansville bar
The Caldor Fire burns on both sides of Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Kyburz, Calif., on...
Huge wildfire near Lake Tahoe slows as weather improves