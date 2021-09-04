Police: Man tries to gouge out victim’s eyes during beating

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man charged with battery told them he plans to kill the victim when he’s released from jail.

Justin Head, 38, was booked in jail Friday night on battery and confinement charges.

Police say they were called to Blueberry Court because there were reports of a man beating a victim.

Officers say they found the 58-year-old victim bleeding from his head, eyes, arm and leg, and his shirt was nearly torn off of him.

They say he told them his roommate tried to throw him off the second story balcony and then confined him in the apartment.

He says he was eventually able to escape, but Head caught him outside, beat him, and tried to gouge out his eyes.

Police say the victim was bleeding from his eyelids.

Officers say Head admitted to all the accusations and said he would kill the victim when he’s released from jail.

Police say Head has two prior convictions for domestic battery.

