Gavin Wimsatt leaving OHS early to play for Rutgers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Senior Gavin Wimsatt has played his last played his last football game with Owensboro High School.

Officials with the school’s athletic department say Wimsatt is leaving to play for Rutgers.

In April, Wimsatt committed to Rutgers, but this announcement means he’s leaving high school early.

A video message is expected from Wimsatt soon.

Got official confirmation this morning from @OHSsports athletic department, that senior QB @GavinWimsatt did indeed play his last game for Owensboro HS last night & he is leaving for Rutgers.

Per OHS, Wimsatt is going to release a video message on social media sometime soon! — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) September 4, 2021

