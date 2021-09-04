Gavin Wimsatt leaving OHS early to play for Rutgers
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Senior Gavin Wimsatt has played his last played his last football game with Owensboro High School.
[Touchdown Live Week 3: Owensboro vs. Daviess Co.]
Officials with the school’s athletic department say Wimsatt is leaving to play for Rutgers.
In April, Wimsatt committed to Rutgers, but this announcement means he’s leaving high school early.
A video message is expected from Wimsatt soon.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.