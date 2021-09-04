Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant boy from Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint Griffin Jones.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, for Saint Griffin Jones early Saturday morning.

The 9-month-old infant was abducted Friday around 11:30 p.m. and was last seen in Athens, Ga.

He was last seen in a white onesie and is believed to be traveling in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate CRK4471.

No suspect is listed at this time, but the infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or the Athens-Clark County Police Department at 706-613-3345.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville police respond to shooting outside Sportsman's on West Franklin Street.
Suspect arrested after shooting outside Evansville bar
As of Thursday, Kendra James was still hooked up to a ventilator.
Boonville teen in medically-induced coma due to COVID-19
Driver dies after single car crash in Owensboro
Newburgh fire
Crews fight Newburgh structure fire
Touchdown Live Scoreboard
Touchdown Live Scoreboard, Week 3

Latest News

Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep...
Lake Tahoe evacuees watching weekend with hope as fire slows
One person had to be flown to the hospital after a short pursuit in Perry County on Friday...
Sheriff’s Office: Driver hospitalized due to possible overdose following pursuit in Perry Co.
‘All the Cool Kids’ performs at Friday After 5, ending summer season on high note
‘All the Cool Kids’ performs at Friday After 5, ending summer season on high note
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans