Touchdown Live Scoreboard, Week 3

Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 for highlights
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.

The 2021 schedule for Touchdown Live Game of the Week is listed below:

  • Week 4 - (9/10/21) - Mater Dei vs Memorial  (TV/ Streaming)
  • Week 7 - (10/1/21) - Vincennes vs North (Streaming)
  • Week 8 - (10/8/21) - Castle vs Central (Streaming)
  • Week 9 - (10/15/21) - Memorial vs Castle (Streaming)

