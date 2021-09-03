Birthday Club
Showers and storms Saturday, clearing on Sunday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds increased during the day on Friday ahead of a cold front that will arrive over the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered Saturday morning, with rain becoming more widespread by the afternoon and evening. Local rainfall of 1″ or more possible, but on average, most spots will pick up around a half inch of rain between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning. Showers and clouds should depart by Sunday afternoon. Labor Day looks sunny and dry with mainly dry weather for next week. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the mid to upper 70s with cloudy skies and showers. Temps return to the lower 80s next week.

