Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Saturday, Rain Returns

By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly cloudy this morning with lows in the upper 50s. Partly sunny as high temps remain in the lower 80s with low humidity. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late. Low temps in the mid-60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Cooler high temps in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms.

Sunday, becoming with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps will remain below normal in the lower 80s.

Labor Day, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus...
KSP identifies man killed in crash involving Hancock Co. school bus
Owensboro police identify motorcyclist killed in morning accident
As of Thursday, Kendra James was still hooked up to a ventilator.
Boonville teen in medically-induced coma due to COVID-19
Owensboro bank robbery suspect.
Police investigating reported armed robbery at Owensboro bank
Family of Pennsylvania man who died in EPD’s custody files lawsuit for wrongful death

Latest News

14 First Alert 9/3
14 First Alert 9/3
Wet start to the Labor Day weekend
14 First Alert 9/2 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/2 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/2 at 4pm
14 First Alert 9/2 at 4pm