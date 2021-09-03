Saturday, Rain Returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly cloudy this morning with lows in the upper 50s. Partly sunny as high temps remain in the lower 80s with low humidity. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late. Low temps in the mid-60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Cooler high temps in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms.

Sunday, becoming with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps will remain below normal in the lower 80s.

Labor Day, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-80s.

