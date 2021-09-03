Birthday Club
Red Cross hosting blood drive in honor of Sickle Cell Awareness Month

(wlox)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive Friday dedicated for Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Officials say this is to bring attention to the need for diverse donors urgently needed to help patients with sickle cell disease.

According to the Red Cross, the disease causes red blood cells to harden and form a C-shape (like a sickle). When hardened, officials say the cells can get caught in blood vessels and cause serious complications for patients.

These complications can include severe pain, respiratory conditions, organ failure, and even stroke.

That blood drive will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Evansville Community Development Annex located at 315 Taylor Avenue.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be there to provide a proclamation for the blood drive.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

