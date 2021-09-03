Birthday Club
Newburgh Fireworks & Evening in the Park change location

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh Fireworks and Evening in the Park has been moved due to the rising Ohio River.

You can now watch from the Newburgh Junior Baseball League Mulzer Fields on 662.

However, there’s no public parking there, you’ll have to walk the Rivertown Trail from the trailhead or other parking lots, like St. John’s Church.

Food trucks will start serving at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The national anthem plays at 7:30 and fireworks start at 8.

