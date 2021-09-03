Birthday Club
N. Gibson, N.E. Dubois among schools now mandating masks

(WBRC)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - More area school corporations are now mandating masks.

Some of the newest include North Gibson County and Northeast Dubois County Schools.

[Indiana schools get incentive to require classroom masks]

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a new statewide executive order Wednesday that will ease quarantine requirements for students who are close contacts of someone testing positive if all children and adults in the school were wearing masks throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

