Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton seeks 2nd term

Mayor Kevin Cotton.
Mayor Kevin Cotton.(Kevin Cotton's Facebook page)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton will seek a second term.

He made that announcement on his Facebook page.

In the post, he said his original platform was to elevate every business, every home and every person.

Mayor Cotton said he believes they made big strides in trying to accomplish this mission.

He said he hopes to continue to elevate Madisonville.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

