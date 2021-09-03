Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton seeks 2nd term

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton will seek a second term.

He made that announcement on his Facebook page.

In the post, he said his original platform was to elevate every business, every home and every person.

Mayor Cotton said he believes they made big strides in trying to accomplish this mission.

He said he hopes to continue to elevate Madisonville.

