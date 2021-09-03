Latino Culture Fest underway in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Latino Culture Fest began in Huntingburg on Friday.

The non-profit Association of Latin Americans in Southern Indiana, or ALASI, has been putting on the Latino Culture Fest for the better part of a decade.

This is the 8th event, and it’s supposed to be annual, but the pandemic forced them to cancel last year.

Group president Eber Menjivar said it has grown over the years, and as he leads the biggest one yet, he said he wants the whole community to enjoy it.

“It’s for everyone to come and see the different foods, to try the different dishes that are going to be available, to come out and dance and get a little taste of Latin America,” he said.

After the year-long hiatus, he said it’s a chance for the whole community to come together.

“These are our neighbors,” he said. “We’re all here- regardless of your background- we’re all here to have a good time. We all make our community better, so we’re excited for that.”

In addition to all the festivities, the event is a chance for them to get more people to take a survey ALASI has been running.

It’s a “needs assessment” they’ve been using to gauge what it’s like to be Latino in Dubois County.

“It’s going to be good information for everyone government-wise, the schools, the hospital, our own organization, and see where we can work better to connect people to the resources that they’re needing,” Menjivar said.

He said the effort is meant to help local leaders serve an increasingly diverse community.

“It means a lot to us. Not only because our organization is growing, but because the city is supporting us and backing us through all this,” he said.

The festival runs through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.