Korn Ferry Tour officials seeing record crowds at this year’s golf tournament

By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance say they saw record crowds during the second day of this year’s golf tournament on Friday.

Fans are parking at Friedman Park and proceeding down the walk of champions. Tournament Director Laureen Cates also mentioned the party happening on the tee of the 11th hole, which is available during every day of competition.

”It’s basically wonderful general admission seating at the tee and green, so you can take in all that action from par 3,” Cates said. “There are concession stands on both ends of that hole as well, so food and beverage are always close by.”

Cates hopes the perfect weather will continue throughout the weekend, but is prepared for possible showers Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

