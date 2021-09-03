Birthday Club
Korn Ferry Tour Championship: What fans need to know before attending the tournament

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The fan experience just keeps getting better year after year at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance.

This year, tournament officials unveiled the new access point at the intersection of the 10th hole green and 11th hole tee.

On Thursday, 14 Sports talked to fans who say they really like the additions.

“I did like this better because you just park your car and walk in,” Korn Ferry Tour Championship attendee Dan Crouch said. “Instead of taking the shuttle from Castle High School.”

The shuttle that transported fans from Castle to Victoria National Golf Course in years past is now gone, so the only way for people to enter is at the new entry point at Friedman Park, which is accessible from Oak Grove Road.

Guests can park their cars at the location, and have just a short walk to all the action.

Officials tell 14 Sports the original idea was for Friedman Park to be a huge part of the tournament, benefitting fans and workers.

“Plenty of help to guide you where to park your car, and it went very smooth,” Crouch said.

“We were able to park here and then we just walked out,” Korn Ferry Tour Championship attendee Ed Hughes, who traveled from Terre Haute to watch the tournament said. “Yeah, it was really nice to do it this way. Not a bad walk at all.”

It only costs $5 to park, and the ticket booth and will-call are stationed on the walk up to the golf course.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

