Indiana schools get incentive to require classroom masks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana schools are getting an incentive to require face masks in classrooms.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a new statewide executive order Wednesday that will ease quarantine requirements for students who are close contacts of someone testing positive if all children and adults in the school were wearing masks throughout the day.

The revised order comes as many Indiana schools have seen COVID-19 outbreaks and the state’s vaccination rate remains stubbornly low.

The coronavirus risk ratings updated weekly by the state health department put 13 of Indiana’s 92 counties in the highest-risk red category, with 75 counties with the next-highest orange rating.

