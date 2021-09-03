Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 5K new COVID cases, 4 new area deaths

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, Indiana health officials reported 5,079 new positive COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 873,480 cases and 14,121 deaths.

The new deaths include two in Vanderburgh County and one each in Warrick and Dubois Counties.

The map shows 200 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 82 new cases in Warrick County, 55 new cases in Gibson County, 44 new cases in Dubois County, 25 new cases in Spencer County, 22 new cases in Pike County, and 21 new cases in Posey and Perry Counties.

Click here for information about a vaccine and testing clinic in Spencer Co.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 28,028 cases, 422 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 7,106 cases, 120 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 9,806 cases, 167 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,311 cases, 44 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,355 cases, 38 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 5,649 cases, 102 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,939 cases, 32 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,809 cases, 35 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus...
KSP identifies man killed in crash involving Hancock Co. school bus
Owensboro police identify motorcyclist killed in morning accident
As of Thursday, Kendra James was still hooked up to a ventilator.
Boonville teen in medically-induced coma due to COVID-19
Evansville police respond to shooting outside Sportsman's on West Franklin Street.
Evansville police looking for suspect after shooting outside bar
Owensboro bank robbery suspect.
Police investigating reported armed robbery at Owensboro bank

Latest News

Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 458 cases since Tuesday
Crews respond to chemical spill in Henderson.
Crews respond to chemical spill in Henderson
Afghan evacuees arrive in Indiana.
Afghan evacuees arrive in Indiana
Mayor Kevin Cotton.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton seeks 2nd term