Ind. reports 5K new COVID cases, 4 new area deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, Indiana health officials reported 5,079 new positive COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 873,480 cases and 14,121 deaths.

The new deaths include two in Vanderburgh County and one each in Warrick and Dubois Counties.

The map shows 200 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 82 new cases in Warrick County, 55 new cases in Gibson County, 44 new cases in Dubois County, 25 new cases in Spencer County, 22 new cases in Pike County, and 21 new cases in Posey and Perry Counties.

Click here for information about a vaccine and testing clinic in Spencer Co.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 28,028 cases, 422 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,106 cases, 120 deaths

Warrick Co. - 9,806 cases, 167 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,311 cases, 44 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,355 cases, 38 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,649 cases, 102 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,939 cases, 32 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,809 cases, 35 deaths

