Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 458 cases since Tuesday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 458 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths since Tuesday.

Of those newly reported cases, 152 were in Daviess County, 122 were in Henderson County, 75 were in Ohio County, 42 were in Webster County, 28 were in Union County, 22 were in McLean County and 17 were in Hancock County.

Of those newly reported deaths, two were from Webster County, one was from Daviess County and another was from Henderson County.

Green River health officials say all area counties are considered high areas of transmission.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 13,647 cases, 213 deaths, 51.38% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,095 cases, 75 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 162 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,447 cases, 59 deaths, 35.53% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 6,487 cases, 89 deaths, 39.53% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,968 cases, 28 deaths, 39.46% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,161 cases, 32 deaths, 42.93% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,063 cases, 19 deaths, 32.57% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,077 cases, 16 deaths, 49.86% vaccinated

