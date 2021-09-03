Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 458 cases since Tuesday
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 458 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths since Tuesday.
Of those newly reported cases, 152 were in Daviess County, 122 were in Henderson County, 75 were in Ohio County, 42 were in Webster County, 28 were in Union County, 22 were in McLean County and 17 were in Hancock County.
Of those newly reported deaths, two were from Webster County, one was from Daviess County and another was from Henderson County.
Green River health officials say all area counties are considered high areas of transmission.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 13,647 cases, 213 deaths, 51.38% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 4,095 cases, 75 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 162 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 3,447 cases, 59 deaths, 35.53% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 6,487 cases, 89 deaths, 39.53% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 1,968 cases, 28 deaths, 39.46% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 1,161 cases, 32 deaths, 42.93% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 2,063 cases, 19 deaths, 32.57% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 1,077 cases, 16 deaths, 49.86% vaccinated
