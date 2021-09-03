Frostburg St. Spoils Ky. Wesleyan’s Season & Home Opener

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Defense was the name of the game Thursday night in Owensboro. Both Frostburg State and Kentucky Wesleyan combined for 10 sacks and nine forced turnovers in a game that went down to the wire. In the end, it was the Bobcats of Frostburg State who came out on top 20-13.

Despite the Panther defense forcing a fumble and an interception in the first half, the Bobcats went up 13-0 on KWC before Chris Mangold hit a field goal to cut the lead to 10 at the end of the first half.

Mangold opened up the scoring for the Panthers in the second half by hitting a 45 yard field goal to cut the lead to 13-6 just three minutes into the third quarter.

The KWC defense locked in for the fourth quarter, allowing just 30 yards of total offense in a shutout period. With just 1:30 left in the game, quarterback Christian Arrambide scampered for a 10 yard touchdown to cut the lead to 20-13 and give the Panthers a chance. It was not to be for the Panthers, however, as Arrambide’s Hail Mary to end the game was intercepted to confirm the win for Frostburg State.

JaKwon Roberts threw for 195 yards on 35 pass attempts, while Arrambide threw for 145 on 23 pass attempts.

Jatorian Dillard led the way with 28 rushing yards for the Panthers, while Peyton Peters and Chauncey Greer had monster receiving games with 120 and 111 yards respectively.

Dalan Cofer led the way with 10 total tackles on the night, while Jalen Humphrey had three tackles-for-loss to go with his seven total tackles on the day.

The Panthers will be back in action next week as they head to Frankfort, Ky. to take on Kentucky State University at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.

