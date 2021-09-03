Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired outside a west side bar early this morning that left one person injured.

President Biden is making a trip to Louisiana today to get a firsthand look at the devastating impact of Hurricane Ida, while calling for greater public resolve to confront climate change.

“All the Cool Kids” from 90s boy bands will help Owensboro say “bye bye bye” to another great season of Friday After 5.

Part of the Highway 41 strip is shut down in Henderson as hazmat crews clean up after a chemical spill.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus...
As of Thursday, Kendra James was still hooked up to a ventilator.
Owensboro bank robbery suspect.
Evansville police respond to shooting outside Sportsman's on West Franklin Street.
