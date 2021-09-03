‘Freedom of Choice’ rally organized in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds turned out along Green River Road for a “Freedom of Choice” rally on Thursday afternoon.

Some people participating say they weren’t against the vaccine, but believe it should be a personal choice.

14 News spoke to Indiana Sen. Jim Tomes at the rally, along with a registered nurse who wanted to remain anonymous.

“The fact that people are losing their jobs, because they don’t follow a dictate from someone who really doesn’t have that authority to do so, is horrible,” Sen. Tomes said.

“The majority of the people who are getting sick have several comorbidities that have been brought on through years of bad decisions,” the nurse said. “And that’s what healthcare is about - take care of your health.”

The rally ran until 8 p.m.

