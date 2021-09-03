Birthday Club
Evansville police looking for suspect in early morning shooting

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for a suspect after a shooting outside a west side bar.

Officers responded to Sportsman’s on Franklin Street around 3:20 Friday morning.

They say they found one victim who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

EPD officials tell us they have some information on a potential suspect, but no one is in custody at this time.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

