Evansville businesses reaping benefits from Korn Ferry Tour Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance brings players all over the world to the Tri-State area.

It gives players, staff and spectators a chance to enjoy what the city of Evansville has to offer.

“We have anything from golfers, caddies, tournament staff, and then the spectators are back, which they were not last year,” Holiday Inn Express general manager Laci Benson said.

Benson says they have booked out all of their rooms for the whole week.

She says the revenue is a perk, but the best part is seeing people back.

“We have missed the camaraderie of people coming in and being able to meet those people,” Benson said. “That’s why we’re in this hospitality industry, to be able to show off Evansville, and it’s a blessing to have them back in the area again.”

Hotel rooms are mostly full this week, and so are restaurant tables. Owners of Bar Louie say the Korn Ferry Tour Championship brought the crowd to their business too.

“This is the championship round of the Korn Ferry Tour, so there’s a lot of excitement leading up to it,” Chase Oswald, part-owner of Bar Louie said. “We get prepared every year for it. It’s been great for us.”

Bar Louie and Holiday Inn staff both say they have fun showing the golf pros what the locals do.

“It definitely has a local feel to it - I’ve played out on the course that they play on, I have family that plays there, it’s a cool course,” Oswald said. “It gives it a local feel, you see some of these semi-pros and really, this Tour is the segway to the PGAs. The winner of this could easily be on the PGA Tour in a year, which is really cool too.”

“I know the guys that stay here that are part of the event are always asking where they can go to eat locally, just continuing to try to support that local-driven business,” Benson said. “It’s great to have a big-town feel, even though we are a small town.”

