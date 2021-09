OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - A deadly crash is under investigation in Owensboro.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Moreland Street.

Police say a car hit a utility pole.

They say the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but died.

Officers say no one else was involved.

