Crews cleaning up chemical spill in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert in Henderson this morning due to a chemical spill.

I-69 South is currently closed at the Henderson Bypass as crews continue to clean up.

A deputy on scene told our crews this is the last part of the highway that is shut down.

Earlier this morning, the southbound lanes of Highway 41 were shut down all the way from the Twin Bridges.

However, the strip is now open.

Police tell us a chemical spilled out of a semi late last night.

They say the leak was contained and there was no danger.

