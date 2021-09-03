Bosse RB Jaiden Thomas earns Week 2 POTW recognition after back-to-back nominations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bosse running back Jaiden Thomas was named the Touchdown Live Player the Week on Thursday, receiving 11,875 total votes.

After an impressive outing in the season opener, Thomas showed no signs of slowing down against Central this past Friday, rushing for 217 yards on 39 carries and finding the end zone of two separate occasions.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Bosse vs. Central]

His dominating performance helped the Bulldogs outlast the Bears, winning in a 36-34 nail-biter.

This is the first time that Bosse has started 2-0 to open the season since 1994.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.