‘All the Cool Kids’ to perform at final Friday After 5

Members of *NSYNC, 98°, Backstreet Boys coming to Friday After 5.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - “All the Cool Kids” will close out Friday After 5 this year.

As we reported, A.J. McClean of the Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and Chris Blue, season 12 winner of The Voice, along with the infamous DJ LUX are all performing at the last Friday After 5 of the season in Owensboro.

We’ll have live coverage throughout the day on 14 News.

