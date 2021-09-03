Birthday Club
Afghan evacuees arrive in Indiana

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) - The first group of Afghan refugees bound for Camp Atterbury in Indiana have arrived in the state.

A plane carrying the refugees landed Thursday afternoon at Indianapolis International Airport.

The refugees were processed and then boarded buses for the drive to the base about 25 miles south of the capital.

Officials said this week that the refugees are expected to arrive in groups of 1,000 at a time, and about 5,000 are expected in the coming weeks.

The refugees include American citizens, Afghan allies who helped in the military effort, and those deemed vulnerable Afghans by the U.S. government.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

