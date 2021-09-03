Birthday Club
1st Round Highlights: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Highlights from the first round of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at Victoria National Golf Course on Thursday.

14 Sports Director Tamar Sher spoke with Trey Mullinax after he secured the top spot in the standings following the opening day of play.

Watch the full interview below:

Check out the current overall standings listed below:

1: Trey Mullinax (-9)

2: Tyson Alexander (-7)

T3: Andrew Novak (-5)

T3: Hayden Buckley (-5)

T3: Tommy Gainey (-5)

6: Matthias Schwab (-4)

T7: Kurt Kitayama (-3)

T7: Curtis Thompson (-3)

T7: Sahith Theegala (-3)

T7: Patrick Rodgers (-3)

