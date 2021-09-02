Wet start to the Labor Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday morning’s lows dipped into the upper 50s for a cool and refreshing start to the day. Afternoon highs ranged in the lower 80s with low humidity and a northeast breeze. Friday will be much the same, but clouds will increase through the day with a few scattered showers possible Friday evening. A cold front will bring a good chance for rain across the Tri-State on Saturday. Models currently show around a half inch of rain and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs on Saturday will rise into the upper 70s to near 80. Rain exits the region on Sunday and we will enjoy more dry sunshine through Labor Day and the first part of next week. Highs should stay in the middle 80s and lows in the low to middle 60s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.