Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Victoria National, Korn Ferry partnership makes annual golf tournament possible

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Every year, Victoria National Golf Club sacrifices the typical quiet and calm golf course to intense action for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

Ron Philo, general manager at Victoria National Golf Club, says the partnership between the course and the Korn Ferry staff is beneficial for both sides and necessary to make the tournament a success each year.

”It’s a thrill to get the best players in the world, or those aspiring to be the best players in the world to Newburgh, Indiana,” Philo said. “To experience Victoria National and all the challenges that we have to offer, and why we’ve earned the reputation that we have.”

Philo says it takes weeks of work between the Korn Ferry team and Victoria National staff to prepare for this event, and make sure the four-day tournament goes as smoothly as possible.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Gardner.
Vanderburgh Co. authorities announce arrest in an overdose death case
Man arrested after 6 hour standoff on Evansville’s east side
Camp Atterbury is a military and civilian training base and is controlled by the Indiana...
Indiana’s Camp Atterbury to host thousands of Afghan evacuees
International Center in Owensboro will be accepting 100 Afghan refugees
100 Afghan refugees coming to Owensboro
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State

Latest News

14 News has Korn Ferry Championship coverage all day Wednesday
14 News with all-day coverage at Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Many changes have come to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Several changes in store at Victoria National for 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus...
KSP: Driver, 4 kids airlifted to Louisville following deadly wreck
1 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Perry Co.
1 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Perry Co.