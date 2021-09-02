Victoria National, Korn Ferry partnership makes annual golf tournament possible

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Every year, Victoria National Golf Club sacrifices the typical quiet and calm golf course to intense action for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

Ron Philo, general manager at Victoria National Golf Club, says the partnership between the course and the Korn Ferry staff is beneficial for both sides and necessary to make the tournament a success each year.

”It’s a thrill to get the best players in the world, or those aspiring to be the best players in the world to Newburgh, Indiana,” Philo said. “To experience Victoria National and all the challenges that we have to offer, and why we’ve earned the reputation that we have.”

Philo says it takes weeks of work between the Korn Ferry team and Victoria National staff to prepare for this event, and make sure the four-day tournament goes as smoothly as possible.

