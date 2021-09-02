Tri-State football coach relieved of duties, program put ‘on pause’ following alleged hazing incident

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A letter from the principals of Western Hills and Dater High Schools says the head football coach has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. The combined Western Hills/Dater football program is being put “on pause following an alleged hazing incident this week.”

The video of the alleged hazing at Western Hills High School has been circulating on social media.

The video appears to show a group of boys trying to pull down another boy’s pants.

The one boy cries out for help while being held by his arms and legs while the group of boys pulls his pants down.

*FOX19 NOW is not showing the video due to how disturbing how it is.*

The group cheers out once they rip the boy’s boxers off, leaving him exposed.

“Appropriate disciplinary consequences” will be given to the students involved in the incident, the principals said.

The principals suggest students who have video of the alleged hazing on their phones to delete it.

“In addition, we intend to take disciplinary action against any student found to have distributed the video of the incident, included but not limited to forwarding, airdrop, or posting to social,” the letter reads.

The student, who was targeted in the incident, is being provided emotional and mental health services, the schools said.

The football team will not practice or play any game this week, according to the principals’ letter.

Kathryn Lundy said the group of boys in the video showing the alleged hazing incident need to be severely punished.

“Every single one of you should go to jail and be a registered sex offender for the rest of your natural lives, period,” Lundy said.

Lundy says her daughter went to the high school for a few months before she pulled her out.

She said she is not surprised that this happened.

“I’m not surprised 100% that something like this has happened and that it has went unnoticed, untreated,” said Lundy. “It’s very characteristic of Cincinnati Public Schools and students to have something like this happen and nothing be done about it.”

The principals said the investigation into the alleged hazing incident is still ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.