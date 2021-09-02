Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re following a deadly school bus crash in Hancock County. Kentucky State Police say a car crashed head-on into the bus. The driver of that car died at the scene.

Ida may no longer be a hurricane, but it’s not finished leaving its mark, slamming into the northeast and New York City causing major flash flooding.

President Biden will visit Louisiana tomorrow to survey Ida damage, but before he leaves, he’ll update pressing issues of the day, including the new Texas anti-abortion ruling.

Round one tees off at the Vic this morning. Pros will hit the course today for the first round at the Korn Ferry in Newburgh.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus...
KSP: Driver killed, 4 kids airlifted to Louisville following deadly wreck
Man arrested after 6 hour standoff on Evansville’s east side
International Center in Owensboro will be accepting 100 Afghan refugees
100 Afghan refugees coming to Owensboro
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Gov. Holcomb to provide updates on housing Afghan evacuees.
Gov. Holcomb provides update on housing Afghan evacuees

Latest News

Dubois Co. Health Department holding flu clinic
Annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Wednesday.
Last annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Thurs.
Owensboro police respond to fatal motorcycle accident
The last annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Thursday.
Last annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Thurs.