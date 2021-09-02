Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re following a deadly school bus crash in Hancock County. Kentucky State Police say a car crashed head-on into the bus. The driver of that car died at the scene.

Ida may no longer be a hurricane, but it’s not finished leaving its mark, slamming into the northeast and New York City causing major flash flooding.

President Biden will visit Louisiana tomorrow to survey Ida damage, but before he leaves, he’ll update pressing issues of the day, including the new Texas anti-abortion ruling.

Round one tees off at the Vic this morning. Pros will hit the course today for the first round at the Korn Ferry in Newburgh.

