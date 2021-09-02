Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sunny, Lower Humidity

By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The opening of meteorological fall featured brighter skies and below normal temps as the remnants of Ida departed. Clear and cooler this morning as low temps sink into the upper 50s. Sunny behind a northeast breeze during the afternoon as high temps remain in the lower 80s. However, the humidity will be lower as dew points drift into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps remain in the lower 80s. Friday night, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late. Low temps in the mid-60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Cooler high temps in the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus...
KSP: Driver killed, 4 kids airlifted to Louisville following deadly wreck
Man arrested after 6 hour standoff on Evansville’s east side
International Center in Owensboro will be accepting 100 Afghan refugees
100 Afghan refugees coming to Owensboro
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Gov. Holcomb to provide updates on housing Afghan evacuees.
Gov. Holcomb provides update on housing Afghan evacuees

Latest News

14 First Alert 9/2
14 First Alert 9/2
8/31 14 First Alert 10pm
Sunny and pleasant through Friday
14 First Alert 9/1 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/1 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/1 at 4pm
14 First Alert 9/1 at 4pm