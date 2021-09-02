Sunny, Lower Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The opening of meteorological fall featured brighter skies and below normal temps as the remnants of Ida departed. Clear and cooler this morning as low temps sink into the upper 50s. Sunny behind a northeast breeze during the afternoon as high temps remain in the lower 80s. However, the humidity will be lower as dew points drift into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps remain in the lower 80s. Friday night, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late. Low temps in the mid-60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Cooler high temps in the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

