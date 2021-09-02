Birthday Club
Several changes in store at Victoria National for 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - There have been several changes made to Victoria National Golf Course since fans were last allowed at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

“For the first time ever, you’ll be able to park at Freedman Park and walk into the golf course,” Patrick Nichol, executive director of the Korn Ferry Tour said. “That will put you out at [18th hole] fairway and you can either go left or right and enjoy as much golf as you want.”

Other additions include the construction of several cottages near the 11th hole, housing VIPs for the tournament and throughout the year. Also located at the same hole is a new set of grandstands.

Additionally, many tents have been expanded to seat more people and more floats are on the water, thanks to more sponsors this year.

“We’re going to do a couple other fun things,” Nichol added. “On Thursday, the first 100 people that arrive are going to get a free tournament t-shirt. We’ve got free Pepsi Friday for the first 100 people, and then also on Saturday, the first 100 people are going to get a free lunch combo from Prime Time.”

Perhaps the biggest change to the 11th hole is the new atmosphere that will surround it.

“We’re trying to create a new experience at hole 11 which should be a lot of fun,” Nichol said. “It’s kind of patterned off the Phoenix Open, hole 16 out there.”

The 16th hole at the Phoenix Open is notorious for the loud fans and wild reactions when golfers hit tough shots. Nichol said it will take some time before fans are there at the Korn Ferry Tour, but he is excited about the potential of a more interactive hole for fans.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship begins on Thursday and will run through Sunday at Victoria National in Newburgh.

