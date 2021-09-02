Birthday Club
Ribbon-cutting set for new home in Evansville’s Tepe Park

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new home will be dedicated in Evansville’s Tepe Park.

The home was recently renovated as part of Community One’s program to address blight and create affordable housing.

Thursday’s dedication will be on Madison Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

Project leaders will be there, along with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

This is the ninth house for Community One’s rehab project.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

