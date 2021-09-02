Police investigating reported armed robbery at Owensboro bank

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating an armed robbery.

Officers were called to PNC Bank on Frederica Street around 9:20 a.m.

Employees told them a man with a gun came inside and demanded money before running off with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect was gone before officers arrived.

K9 officers and detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

