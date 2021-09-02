Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police investigating reported armed robbery at Owensboro bank

(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating an armed robbery.

Officers were called to PNC Bank on Frederica Street around 9:20 a.m.

Employees told them a man with a gun came inside and demanded money before running off with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect was gone before officers arrived.

K9 officers and detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus...
KSP: Driver killed, 4 kids airlifted to Louisville following deadly wreck
Owensboro police respond to fatal motorcycle accident
Man arrested after 6 hour standoff on Evansville’s east side
1 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Perry Co.
1 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Perry Co.
International Center in Owensboro will be accepting 100 Afghan refugees
100 Afghan refugees coming to Owensboro

Latest News

Ind. reports 1 new COVID death in area counties, 228 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Kenergy warns of scam attempt
Gov. Beshear to provide Team Kentucky update
Ribbon-cutting set for new home in Evansville’s Tepe Park