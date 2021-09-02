Owensboro police respond to fatal motorcycle accident

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck.

Officials say they were called to the 4300 block of US Highway 144 around 1:15 Thursday morning the accident.

They say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Officers say the motorcycle driver died at the scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

