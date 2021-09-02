Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro police respond to fatal motorcycle accident

(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck.

Officials say they were called to the 4300 block of US Highway 144 around 1:15 Thursday morning the accident.

They say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Officers say the motorcycle driver died at the scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus...
KSP: Driver killed, 4 kids airlifted to Louisville following deadly wreck
Man arrested after 6 hour standoff on Evansville’s east side
International Center in Owensboro will be accepting 100 Afghan refugees
100 Afghan refugees coming to Owensboro
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Gov. Holcomb to provide updates on housing Afghan evacuees.
Gov. Holcomb provides update on housing Afghan evacuees

Latest News

Dubois Co. Health Department holding flu clinic
Annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Wednesday.
Last annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Thurs.
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 9/2
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
The last annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Thursday.
Last annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Thurs.